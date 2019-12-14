CIRCLEVILLE — As a student, I have always had a particular affinity for writing. When given the opportunity to job shadow a career of my choice, I felt that journalism would be a perfect place to begin. I feel that job shadowing such a career will provide me with a valuable experience that will help me with my career in the future.
I have loved writing from a very young age. I was reading and making up my own stories as soon as I learned to read. My mother instilled this love for reading in me from a young age, always reading to me and encouraging me to read on my own. When I was younger, I would throw together words on construction paper paired with some mediocre pictures and make my own little books. This passion for writing has stayed with me through the years.
I feel as if writing gives me a form of expression and freedom that I do not have otherwise. Though I am always improving, I am not a phenomenal conversationalist. Writing gives me a more efficient and more thought out way to express myself. I also love that it allows me to create entire worlds. The idea of having full control of what I write and having the ability to construct full stories with only words fascinates me. Storytelling in particular is what draws me into writing the most.
I have always been more attached to creative writing and find myself writing almost every day. However, I find that I enjoy writing on almost any topic. I enjoy writing essays in school and am usually happy to simply be writing at all. I particularly enjoy the more analytical aspect of writing and looking deeper into stories Though I dream of someday writing novels, I am know there are other ways that I can peruse writing as a future. This is what led me to journalism.
There was an author that visited my school twice and I had the pleasure of meeting with him on both occasions. He encouraged my writing, but I also learned a lot from what he had to stay. Though he wrote several novels, he started his career in journalism. The stories that he covered inspired his writing and his time in journalism gave him profitable writing experience. I feel that I would also enjoy beginning my career as a journalist for similar reasons.
Though I feel that writing is an important part of me, I also enjoy a variety of other activities. I am a part of my school’s drama department; I worked on the tech crew for my first two years and have been acting on stage from my last two. In the school’s last performance of The Matchmaker I played the role of Minnie Fay.
I also take dance classes in Lancaster once a week at Susan’s Tap-N-Toe Studio. Though I primarily write, I also have in interest in art. I won the People’s Choice Award for one of my pieces at the Somerset Artists Co-Op. Though I value all of these hobbies, it is writing that draws me in the most and it is what I wish to make a career of.
* * *
Kyra Jeffers is a senior at New Lexington High School who wanted to job shadow for the day with The Circleville Herald. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Kimberly and Pax Jeffers.