TARLTON — The Joseph Spencer Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Ohio Society, is announcing an official DAR Marker Dedication Ceremony to honor the service of Pvt. John Julian; a Patriot of the American Revolution.
In collaboration with the Joseph Spencer Chapter, Julien's fifth great-granddaughter, Mary Crist, is extending this invitation to you to attend this free, historical ceremony on April 26 at 2:30 p.m. in the Tarlton Cemetery, located in Pickaway County, Ohio.
A reception will follow at the Tarlton Town Hall. Several state government officials have been invited, as well as State, and National DAR Society officials. Living descendants of John Julien are being sought for the purpose of given them recognition. If you are a descendant, or if you know of any living descendants of John Julien, please feel free to contact mcbalzer@hotmail.com for further details. Your attendance is welcomed!
In 1806 John Julien purchased 320 acres in Fairfield County, Ohio, where he served as Honorable Justice of the Peace (term 1806-1830) until his death on August 4, 1830.
Many members of the Julien family helped settle early Clear Creek Township, and their descendants still live in Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield and surrounding counties today. Some may not realize that Julien was a Revolutionary War Patriot, or that he served as a Private at Basking Ridge, East New Jersey, with the 33rd Battalion of the Maryland Militia under the command of Colonel Charles Beatty and the fourth company under Captain Stulls.
The Julien family left France in 1685 traveling to England, France and Norway arriving in America and settling in Maryland shortly before 1770. John Julien was born in 1753 in Frederick County, Maryland, a son of Stephen and Anne (Hedges) Julien; grandson of Rene St. Julien and Mary Bullock.
John Julien married Elizabeth Butler, daughter of Peter and Mary (Ogle) Butler on June 14, 1770, at All Saint's Parish, Frederick County, Maryland. Known children of John and Elizabeth Julien are: Rene (md Ann Hedges); Richard (md first Margaret Heffner and second Christina Youngham); Elizabeth (md Joseph Hedges); Mary Ann (md Absolom Hedges); John Jr. (md Alice Schlottman, Margaret Hedges and then Mary Crawford); Nancy (md John Fox); William (md Catherine Heffner); and Stephen (md Hannah Berry).