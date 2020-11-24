The American Association of University Women held a Zoom meeting on Nov. 17. The speaker was Marlee Martin, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. She has held this position since July 2019. Marlee holds a B.A. degree from Shawnee State and an M.A. degree from Ohio University in leadership and public policy.
Marrlee is located in the Welcome Center and works closely with the Visitor’s Bureau. She funnels information from government bureaus to member businesses. She works with Ryan Scribner at Pickaway Progress Partnership on the development of new businesses. She works with OhioHealth and the four local school districts. She stresses reliability and accountability in Chamber members. Information about the COVID-19 grants to businesses with more than two employees was circulated through the Chamber.
The Chamber held a unique fundraiser this fall. They sold kits to “create your own scarecrow.” These were sold at the fairgrounds in conjunction with the Rotary fundraiser. The Chamber holds an annual dinner and gives awards to members in many areas.
Members held a discussion about spring programming. The Book Group will hold a Zoom meeting on Dec. 8. They will discuss Pioneers by David McCullough and choose books for 2021.