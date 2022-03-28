CIRCLEVILLE — The American Association of University Women met at the library on March 22 at 5:45 p.m., Dinner was served by PBJ. Sarah Baehr introduced Kathy Smith, a tree specialist and horticulturist from Ohio State University. She is the program director for the Ohio Woodland Stewards Program.
Ohio State University acquired 640 country acres near Mansfield in 2012. They wanted to expand their campus. They build the buildings in the woods with the advice of environmental specialists.
Students and faculty members collected data on the land to develop a management place.
The largest vernal pool in Ohio was on the land. A vernal pool is visible from spring until July when it dries up. There were many sugar maples on the land.
They developed 1,100 taps on 19 acres of land. The sap is transported through plastic tubing to a tank in the parking lot. A processor takes the sap and makes maple syrup, which is sold under the Ohio State label.
Debby Stein conducted the meeting. Kendra Strawser gave the treasurer's report. She also reported on the Reading is Fundamental Program for second graders.
She had visited all 35 second grades in Pickaway County and given a program on electricity.
Nel LaRock gave the diversity report on Honesty in Eduction. Jane Poulson reported the AAUW Book Club is to meet in the library at 10:30 a.m., on April 12. They are to discuss "Follow the River," by James Alexander Thom.
The Spring AAUW State Convention is to take place in person or on Zoom on April 1 and 2. It is to be held at the All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington.
Carolyn Seitz and Jean Droste are to participate in a panel on leadership. Members should register by March 29.