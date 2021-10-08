CIRCLEVILLE — The American Association of University Women met at the library on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Following dinner served by PB&J, Nel LaRock spoke on authoring her current children's books.
LaRock is a graduate of Ohio University with a B.A. and a M.S. in speech therapy. She holds an M.A. from Lewis and Clark College. She worked for the Ross County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 30 years teaching people from birth to 21 with communication problems.
The books concern mental health for children and each book has two themes. Her most recent books were written for the Circle Area Human Society. "No Little Girls," "Pigsy" and "Jelly and Mike" concern animal adoption.
This summer, she worked at the Wagnalls Library in Lithopolis. "The Animal Library" concerns animals who want books. The pages were displayed in waterproof frames around the garden and an animal entrance was constructed near the library door. There was an extensive display of fairies throughout the garden to honor her book entitled "Blue."
Co-President Debby Stein conducted the meeting. Kendra Strawser gave the treasurer's report. LaRock reported on cultural diversity, including the movement to rename birds named after racists and increasing hate crimes in Ohio.
Strawser reported on the Reading is Fundamental Program. There are 35 second-grade classrooms in Pickaway County with 762 second-grade students. Each student will receive three books during the year. Contributions are welcome to continue the program.
The AAUW Book Group will meet at the home of Jane Poulson at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. They are to discuss "First Principles," by Thomas Ricks. The Fall Summit is to be held on Oct. 16 bu Zoom. Members will need to register to be included.
Terri Frazier announced the next meeting on Oct. 26 would be a trip to the Freedom a la Carte restaurant in Columbus. The restaurant is run by survivors of human trafficking. Members should meet at the library to carpool at 11 a.m.