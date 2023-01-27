AAUW Hears Program on Ukraine

ASHVILLE — The American Association of University Women met at the Library on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AAUW member Pat Myer introduced Angie Overholt and Eva Rase from Ashville.
Angie Overholt is a Pickaway County School psychologist. She holds a master's degree from Oberlin. She visited Ukraine during several summers and toured hospitals, shelters, and orphanages which led her to a love of the children. Overholt was sponsored by a religious group called Fostering Hope to adopt her three Ukrainian daughters in 2005, 2007, and 2009.
Although the citizens in western part of the country speak Ukrainian, the citizens in eastern Ukraine speak Russian and have some shared culture. This led Putin to believe that it would be easy to take over the country. He did not expect such fierce resistance.
Eva Rase holds an master's degree in International Education from Ohio State. She has forty years experience working with students who have special needs. She has toured Ukraine and worked in summer programs for orphans. Rase’s work took place from 2005-2010. There were 50 orphans at the camp on the shore of the Black Sea. The Evangelical Church sponsored them. She made lasting friendships that the internet allows her to continue.
The AAUW Book Group will meet at the Library on February 14 at 10:30 a.m. They will discuss Maus I and II by Art Spiegelman. These graphic novels were serialized from 1980-1991. It shares Spiegelman interviewing his father about his experiences as a Polish Jew and Holocaust survivor.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.