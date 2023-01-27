AAUW Hears Program on Ukraine

American Association of University Women learned more about Ukraine during Tuesday's meeting from guest speakers Angie Overholt and Eva Rase.  

Pictured left to right below are: Angie Overholt, Pat Meyer and Eva Rase.

 Submitted photo

ASHVILLE — The American Association of University Women met at the Library on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AAUW member Pat Myer introduced Angie Overholt and Eva Rase from Ashville.


