CIRCLEVILLE — The American Association of University Women met for dinner at the Pickaway Gold Club on May 25.
Evan Debo, communication director for Circleville Public Schools, spoke about the ways the schools met the challenge of the pandemic. They provided meals, helped families establish online learning and communicated with families to help with their needs. Circleville Schools will provide in-person and online learning for the 2021-22 school year.
Ryan Scribner, executive director for the Pickaway Progress Partnership, spoke about the need for wifi in many areas of Pickaway County. It is important for public leaders to secure funding and provide this service to Circleville and outlying areas of the county.
Past President Carol Ann Bowling installed the officers for the 2021-22 year. They are Co-Presidents Debby Stein and Ruth Tennant; secretary, Martie Hang; and treasurer, Kendra Strawser. They were presented roses and candles. Outgoing officers Alice Harker, Co-President, and Carolyn Seitz, program chairman, were presented flowers. Both had served four years in their office.
AAUW will resume meetings on Sept. 28 at the Pickaway County District Library. New members are welcome.