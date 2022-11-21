AAUW Learns About A Pet Philanthropy

During American Association of University Women's recent meeting, the group learned more about Three Pitts & a Lady, group dedicated to raises funds to pay vet bills for low income clients who need medical care for their dogs. Pictured are (L-r) Co-President Ruth Tenant and pet philanthropist Kim Shannon, Three Pitts & a Lady.
CIRCLEVILLE — When the American Association of University Women met at the Pickaway County Library on November 15, Kim Shannon spoke about her philanthropy, Three Pitts & a Lady.
Shannon raises funds to pay vet bills for low income clients who need medical care for their dogs. She also provides pet food so that clients do not have to give up their pets because of their cost. She provides pet food to the Food Pantry at the Church of Christ on North Court Street and to the 22 food cupboards around town. Shannon sponsors Bingo at the AM-VETS on Monday nights.
There is a resale shop at their building on US22 east which is open Saturdays from 10-until 3. She also recycles metal cans at Rumpkes in Chillicothe. Shannon can be contacted at 614-567-9225.
In other business, Co-President Ruth Tenant conducted the meeting. Kendra Strawser reported that the first "Reading Is Fundamental" book distribution is finished. Nel LaRock reported on the immigration situation in Columbus. There are 175,000 immigrants living in the Columbus metro area. They are mainly from India, Mexico, Somalia, China, and Bhutan.
They have paid 712 million dollars in state and local taxes. Jane Poulson announced the Book Group would meet at the Library on December 13 at 10:30 a.m. They will discuss the book "Going There" by Katie Couric. This book is a frank discussion of her life as a media correspondent through many different jobs.
The next meeting of AAUW will be Jan. 24, 2023. Eva Rase, a childcare volunteer in Ukraine, will be the speaker.
Dinner was served by PB&J.
A member of the American Association of University Women, Carol Bowling wrote this story for The Circleville Herald.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.