AAUW Learns About A Pet Philanthropy

During American Association of University Women's recent meeting, the group learned more about Three Pitts & a Lady, group dedicated to raises funds to pay vet bills for low income clients who need medical care for their dogs. Pictured are (L-r) Co-President Ruth Tenant and pet philanthropist Kim Shannon, Three Pitts & a Lady.  

 

CIRCLEVILLE — When the American Association of University Women met at the Pickaway County Library on November 15, Kim Shannon spoke about her philanthropy, Three Pitts & a Lady. 


