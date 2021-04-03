CIRCLEVILLE — The American Association of University Women held a Zoom meeting on March 23. Beth Starkey-Hill spoke about human trafficking. Kim Martin organized the Human Trafficking Coalition in Pickaway County.
The group provides education, training and prevention strategies. They are active in the county and have developed a protocol.
Sunrise Rotary has joined the fight. They have donated health care items and personal need items to be placed in 50 care bags for survivors of human trafficking. They have also donated funds to make this an ongoing project. Information has been placed in the bags concerning resources available in Pickaway County. The Starkey Fund for Youth will sponsor a program in the county high schools.
Traffickers groom their victims. They target someone who needs care and gains their trust. They then offer help, such as a place to stay and food to eat. They threaten to take the benefits away if the victim does not cooperate. They isolate the victims, exploit them and gain control by violence.
Ohio is fourth in the nation for reported trafficking. On third are children trafficked by their parents. Governor DeWine expanded the Human Trafficking Task Force in January. ODOT is placing information in licensing materials. National Human Trafficking Day is Jan. 11 and supporters should wear blue.
The AAUW Central District is to hold a Zoom meeting on April 17. Chairman Rush Ropers has planned a theme of Unity-3 A’s: Awareness, Action, Advocate — 3 C’s: Community, Connections and Conversations.
The Be Wise Camp is to be held at Blendon Woods. It will be a day came this year. Fifth- and sixth-grade girls will attend three days. Seventh- and eighth-grade girls will attend four days.
The slate of officers for next year is as following: Co-Presidents Debby Stein and Ruth Tennant, Recording Secretary Martie Hang and Treasurer Kendra Strawser. Voting will take place at the April meeting and installation will be at the May dinner.
The Book Group is reading “The Dutch House,” by Ann Patchett. They will meet by Zoom on April 13 at 10:30 a.m. Jane Poulson will lead the discussion.
The next meeting will be April 27, via Zoom. Matthew Hafey will present the “Perspective of the new sheriff regarding county issues.”