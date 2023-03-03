CIRCLEVILLE — The American Association of University Women met on February 28 at the Pickaway County Library.
AAUW Learns about Library Development
Michelle Callahan, Community Relations Manager and Interim Director for the Library and Shelah Stahr, Collection Development Manager for the Library presented the program. Both speakers are long term employees with Stahr having served the Library for 30 years and Callahan serving 19.
Stahr chooses and orders the new books for the Library. She decides which ones need to be replaced because they are out of date or have not been used by the public.
Stahr selects books for children, youth, and adults. The Library also provides audio books, e-books, and movies. She reviews the list of books twice a month. The Library belongs to the Central Library Consortium which has 17 member libraries and has materials available six days a week. Materials are delivered locally four days a week.
Martie Hang, an AAUW member, spoke about the trip she and her husband, Paul Hang, recently took to Oklahoma City. They traveled there for the dedication of the Father Stanley Francis Rother Shrine. Father Rother was a Roman Catholic priest who served in Oklahoma City from 1963 to 1968 before being assigned to Guatemala. He was murdered in his bedroom in 1981. He was the first Catholic priest martyred from the United States.
In 2017, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, announced plans for a new church and ministry complex to honor him. He was beautified on September 23, 2017. The dedication of the Father Stanley Francis Rother Shrine took place on February 17, 2023. Father Rother is buried there. Martie Hang is a cousin of Father Rother.
The next meeting of AAUW will be March 28 at the Library. Tom Davis from the Pickaway County Park Board will speak.
American Association of University Women correspondent Carol Bowling wrote this story for the Circleville Herald.
