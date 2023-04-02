AAUW Learns about Pickaway County Parks

CIRCLEVILLE – When the American Association of University Women met at the Library on March 28, AAUW’s Marcia Hall introduced Tom Davis from the Pickaway County Parks District.
The Parks District was formed in 2002 and has five commissioners on the board. Money was needed to upgrade the parks.
In 2017, a tax levy was passed which provides $700,000 a year. The parks are located in the country where there are none.
The newest park is Cooks Creek Nature Preserve. The area encompasses 325 acres, and the Parks District purchased 25 acres for $250,000. There will be 3.5 miles of walking trails along the Scioto River and Walnut Creek corridors. Many birds live in the area, including eagles. The clubhouse will be used as office space. Nature Conservancy owns the rest of the acreage.
Canal Park has recently seen several upgrades. There is a new playground and the parking lot has been blacktopped. The shelter house is a good place for gatherings and there are four trails totaling six miles along the canal.
Metzger Preserve near Williamsport contains 52 acres. There are two miles of trails through a prairie area. The Library has developed a Story Walk Trail. There are 27 stops to read a story for children. More information about the parks may be found at pickawaycountyparks.org
Co-president Debby Stein conducted the business meeting. Kendra Strawser gave the treasurer’s report. A discussion was held about Be Wise Camp. The Book Club will meet on April 11 at the Library. Carolyn Seitz will lead the discussion of “The Second Mrs. Astor: A Heartbreaking Historical Novel of the Titanic” by Shane Abe.
The next meeting will be a lunch at the Elevated American Classics at Degrees Restaurant at Columbus State University in Columbus. Reservations must be made with the President. Members should meet at the Library to carpool at 11:30 a.m. on April 25.
Thanks goes to American Association of University Women correspondent Carol Bowling for submitting this story to the Circleville Herald.
