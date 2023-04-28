AAUW visits Columbus State

American Association of University Women recently visited Columbus State Community College and toured Mitchell Hall. Ladies in the photograph from left to right: Nancy Evans, Carolyn Seitz, Marcia Hall, Debby Stein, Teresa Frazier, Ruth Tenant, Alma Schneider, Jean Droste, Pat Meyer and Carol Bowling.

 Submitted photo

American Association of University Women members visited the campus of Columbus State Community College on April 25.


