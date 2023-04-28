AAUW visits Columbus State

American Association of University Women recently visited Columbus State Community College and toured Mitchell Hall. Ladies in the photograph from left to right: Nancy Evans, Carolyn Seitz, Marcia Hall, Debby Stein, Teresa Frazier, Ruth Tenant, Alma Schneider, Jean Droste, Pat Meyer and Carol Bowling.
American Association of University Women members visited the campus of Columbus State Community College on April 25.
They enjoyed lunch at the Degrees Restaurant. Then they toured Mitchell Hall, which opened in 2019. It is a beautiful building that features teaching kitchens, classrooms, an event center, a restaurant, and a café. It was named for Cameron Mitchell, who raised $10 million for the $30 million building.
Students may train there for restaurants, hotels, caterers, casinos, cruise ships, and breweries. Students pay around $5,000 a year. They earn a degree in two years and can become a chef in three. Students can get paid for on-the-job experience completed as part of their degree. Seventy-six percent of Columbus State students have zero loan debt.
The final meeting of AAUW will be the May Dinner at 5:45 p.m. May 23 in the Koch Room at the Library and catered by Elegant Eats. The speaker will be Jan Shannon, who will speak on the Child Care Grant for Pickaway County.
American Association of University Women correspondent Carol Bowling wrote this story for the Circleville Herald. Thanks Carol!
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.