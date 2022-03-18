CIRCLEVILLE — Since the Achievement Hall of Fame was established in 2010, excellence has been highlighted in the men and women who have walked the halls of Circleville Schools.
The Circleville High School Alumni Association is looking forward to finally honoring the 2020 Achievement Hall of Fame Inductees.
There are seven exceptional honorees, including Lillie Darst who graduated in 1865. She walked the halls of the Union School, site of the current Everts building on the same South Court Street hillside.
Her literary talents provided income for her mom and siblings at an early age. She was the first woman editor of an Ohio newspaper and an early philanthropist in Circleville.
The other creative and powerful honorees are Dr. Emily Lutz ’46, Linda Bowers Gorton ’66, Susan Crites Price ’68, David Hutzelman ’58, Bob Hively ’76, and Coach Richard Snouffer.
“We will also recognize three 2022 graduating seniors with scholarships and welcome all past scholarship recipients who are able to attend,” Chair Julie Scherer said.
“Please join us as we celebrate all of these outstanding individuals who have walked the halls of Circleville Schools,” she added.
The dinner event is at 5:45 p.m. on March 26 at Circleville High School. Scherer is accepting reservations at (740) 412-0034 by March 22.