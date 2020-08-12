CHILLICOTHE — Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of six providers across multiple service lines.
The additional physicians and advanced practice providers will offer even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care.
Adena is pleased to welcome:
Laura Arnett, Certified Nurse Practitioner, has been with Adena since 2015. She has served in various roles within Adena Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Arnett has earned a Master’s degree in Nursing. She joins Adena Podiatry, now seeing patients in Chillicothe and Circleville.
Jean Ekwenbie, MD, joins the growing group of specialists with Adena Cardiology. A board-certified, non-invasive cardiologist, Dr. Ekwenbie earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, located in Houston, Texas. She is currently accepting new patients in Chillicothe and Jackson.
Rachel Fulwider, Certified Nurse Practitioner, is now serving patients at Adena Urgent Cares in Chillicothe and Circleville. Prior to coming to Adena, she worked for 10 years as a registered nurse at a Columbus Emergency Department. Fulwider earned a Family Practice Nursing degree from the Chamberlain College of Nursing.
Marcus Richardson, DPM, is now accepting new patients with Adena Podiatry, seeing patients in Chillicothe and Greenfield. Dr. Richardson earned his medical degree from the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed his residency in Columbus.
Alok Singla, MD, comes to Adena Neurology, adding pediatric neurology services to the region seeing patients in Chillicothe and Circleville. Dr. Singla earned his medical degree from the Himalayan Institute of Medical Science in Dehradun, India and completed his residency and fellowship in Buffalo, New York.
Bennie Upchurch, MD, joins Adena Gastroenterology, expanding the System’s services for digestive system health for patients of all ages. Dr. Upchurch earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine, located in Iowa City, Iowa. Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Upchurch comes to Adena after having practiced privately and with urban and rural health care organizations throughout central Ohio.