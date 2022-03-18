CHILLICOTHE — Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of three health care providers, across multiple service lines.
These incoming advanced practice providers and physician are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.
Adena is pleased to welcome:
• Mario Matos-Cruz, MD joins Adena Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons seeing patients in Chillicothe.
A board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Matos-Cruz earned his medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
He completed his residencies at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and Carolinas HealthCare System Heart Institute in Charlotte, N.C. and fellowships at Emory University Division in Atlanta, Ga. and Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia Pa.
• Herbert "Lee" Penix, certified nurse practitioner is welcomed to the growing team of providers Adena Family Medicine — Washington Court House.
With over 15 years of health care experience, Penix has been with Adena since 2018 caring for patients at Adena Regional Medical Center. He earned his Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Kentucky Christian University.
• Michelle Woodyard, certified nurse practitioner is accepting new patients at Adena Family Medicine — Hillsboro.
Woodyard’s years of clinical experience include caring for patients throughout southern Ohio. She earned her family nurse practitioner degree from Ohio University.