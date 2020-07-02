CHILLICOTHE — Adena Cancer Center has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in radiation oncology, as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
Radiation oncology, or radiation therapy, is the careful use of high-energy radiation to treat cancer. A radiation oncologist may use radiation to attack a cancerous mass or to relieve a patient’s pain.
“Practices, like Adena Cancer Center, are awarded this accreditation after careful review, and we are best prepared to deliver quality radiation therapy at a national standard,” said Alex Wilson, MD, Adena Cancer Center medical director and radiation oncologist.
”Patients who choose cancer care at an ACR accredited facility should have peace of mind in knowing their safety is of utmost importance to the hospital and physicians providing their treatments. In the era of COVID-19, Adena Cancer Center is further committed to social distancing, masking, enhanced cleaning and reducing the number of people in our facility at all times, keeping our patients and staff as safe as possible.”
The ACR is the nation’s oldest and most widely accepted radiation oncology accrediting body, with more than 700 accredited sites, and 30 years of accreditation experience. The ACR seal is awarded only after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are experts in the field to facilities that meet specific Practice Guidelines and Technical Standards set by ACR. Programs awarded the ACR seal of accreditation represent the highest level of quality and patient safety.
The on-site evaluation looks at patient care and treatment, patient safety, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and assessment of quality assurance programs. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Radiation Oncology Accreditation, which decides if the operation meets accreditation standards and identifies areas for continuous practice improvement.
To learn more about Adena Health System’s close-to-home cancer care, visit adena.org/cancer.