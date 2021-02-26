CHILLICOTHE — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC) has granted the Adena Cancer Center another three-year, full accreditation.
The status recognizes the Adena Cancer Center — designated as a comprehensive community cancer program that is the only one of its kind in southern Ohio — among the nation’s best facilities for improving survival and quality of life for cancer patients, using cancer prevention, research, education and comprehensive, quality care.
Adena has received the accreditation every three years going back about three decades. During the last three-year review period, Adena was able to create a medical oncology clinic in Fayette County, add a thoracic surgeon and achieve radiation oncology accreditation from the American College of Radiology for the first time.
Roughly 70 percent of all cancer programs nationwide choose to go through the voluntary Commission on Cancer national accreditation process, and Adena Radiation Oncologist Dr. Gregory Thompson said the process utilizes strong benchmarks to help ensure the Health System is providing the highest standards in cancer care delivery.
“We are going on probably around 30 years of accreditation, which is remarkable,” Dr. Thompson said. “There’s a lot of people who work really hard to maintain that accreditation. It’s a huge investment of resources that really pays off in terms of quality and delivering the best care to the community.”
The CoC survey assesses Adena’s cancer program on a number of standards including: quality, research, continual goal setting and improvement and survivorship. The CoC accreditation is a measure that shows Adena is delivering quality care across the spectrum of a cancer diagnosis. This includes the program’s continued growth and adaptation to the ever-changing landscape of cancer care.
With this accreditation, Adena Cancer Center will be listed on CoC’s website in the, "Find a CoC-Accredited Program" section, making it easier for patients to find close-to-home, comprehensive cancer care. A CoC designation helps the public immediately recognize Adena’s commitment to patient-centered cancer care and quality.
If you or a loved one are in need of cancer care, contact the Adena Cancer Center at (740) 542-3030 or visit Adena.org/cancer.