CHILLICOTHE — Adena Home Health Care has been named a Top Agency by HomeCare Elite®, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.
For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall. This marks the fourth time Adena Home Health Care has earned this distinction.
“Adena Home Health Care plays an important role in helping patients safely continue to meet their care needs — whether through a pandemic or every day,” said Deborah Hanson, director of Adena Home Health Care.
“Keeping our patients safe in the comfort of their homes while still receiving the care they need is maybe more important now than ever. Patients and their families cannot delay in seeking care and we are glad we can be there for them when and where they need us. Recognitions such as this help instill trust with our patients and their families that Adena Home Health Care can best meet their needs at the highest levels of safety and quality.”
More than 8,800 agencies were considered in the ranking, with 2,207 being recognized on the HomeCare Elite winners list. HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial health.
The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.
“We’re pleased to recognize Adena Home Health Care for exemplifying best practice in patient care,” said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network.
“Adena Home Health Care’s home health professionals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to care quality and the patient experience.”
In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare.
“Congratulations to Adena Home Health Care from all of the staff at DecisionHealth,” said Marci Geipe, product manager for DecisionHealth.
“Your leadership and staff have placed a premium on the patient care your agency provides as showcased by your quality outcome scores. The entire community benefits from the compassion that your staff shows toward your patients, leading to cost savings for the entire healthcare system.”
Accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Adena Home Health Care offers patients and their families a single resource for all in-home medical care needs.
Adena Home Health Care serves patients in Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross and Vinton counties. For more information, call 740-779-4663 or visit adena.org/HomeHealthCare.