CHILLICOTHE — Adena Mansion and Gardens is open. After a three-month delay in the 2020 season, visitation has been consistent, but they have not been busy.
The new hours of operation beginning Sept. 1, 2020 will be Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. They will be closed on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more information, visit www.adenamansion.com or call 740-772-1500 Adena Mansion was the home of Ohio’s sixth governor, Thomas Worthington. Adena Mansion and Gardens Society manages the site on behalf of the Ohio History Connection.
Adena is located at the south end of Adena Road, off Pleasant Valley Road, which is the first road off state Route 104, just north of the US 35 interchange at the north edge of Chillicothe.