Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute set to open Sept. 1
While the physical presence of the new Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute continues to move toward its Sept. 1 opening, the operational vision that will make it more than just another health care facility is becoming clear as well. Find out more and watch exclusive behind-the-scenes videos.
Ohio Family Physician of the Year
Shortly before celebrating 35 years of practicing family medicine in Greenfield, Dr. Richard Mizer learned his passion caring for the health of rural communities had been recognized by the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians, which recently named him its 2021 OAFP Family Physician of the Year.
Extra care, extra special
At Adena, it really is all about you — the patient. That is why, year after year, Adena primary care locations dedicate themselves to earning NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition, which means that we treat our patients like family and strive to address their needs even when they aren’t in the office.