CHILLICOTHE — Adena Road will be closed for three weeks on the drive approaching Adena Mansion and Gardens starting Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 a.m.
ODOT forces from the Ross County Maintenance Facility will be performing work to repair an existing slide on the mansion drive. In order to facilitate this work and minimize the impact to the public, The Adena Mansion and Gardens will be closing for the season effective Sunday, Sept. 20. The drive will be closed to motor vehicle, pedestrian, and bike traffic for the duration of work.
This repair is part of an ongoing partnership between ODOT and the Adena Mansion and Gardens to improve safety and access to one of Ohio’s great historical assets.
Adena Mansion and Gardens will reopen to the public beginning April 7, 2021.
Estimated completion: Friday, Oct. 9 by 5 p.m.