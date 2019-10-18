CHILLICOTHE — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23 for Adena Health System’s new Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center. Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham will be hosting the event for business and community leaders. Media is invited and encouraged to attend.
Last spring, Adena announced plans to build a five-story Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center on the campus of Adena Regional Medical Center. The project represents a $70-million investment to provide south central and southern Ohio nearby access to advanced orthopedic treatment and minimally-invasive surgical care.
What: Groundbreaking Ceremony
Adena Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center
When: Wednesday, Oct. 23
11:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
• Program begins promptly at 12 p.m.
Where: Adena Regional Medical Center
Medical Office Building — West Side
4439 state Route 159
Chillicothe, Ohio 45601
