Meet Addie, a 3-year-old female Terrier Pit mix! This sweet mama arrived at our shelter on a snowy day in January and gave birth to seven beautiful babies. All of her pups have found forever homes, and now it’s Addie’s turn!
Addie gets along with dogs and cats and every human she meets. She’s a love bug and would fit in with any family. She’s a pocket pittie and is the perfect size for a home with children. Addie has been a great mom and deserves some spoiling of her own!
Addie comes with a voucher to help cover the cost of her spay.
Can you guys help Apollo find a forever home? Apollo is a 4-year-old male Terrier Pit mix!
Everyone thinks their dog is the cutest, but we think this guy would give anyone a run for their money! Apollo has an honestly striking appearance and a stunning personality to match. This beautiful boy has deep amber eyes and a silvery coat, and a smile that will make you want to give him all the treats.
All jokes aside, Apollo is a very affectionate dog who just wants a family. He gracefully tolerated his photo shoot and has a wonderful attitude with staff and volunteers.
You may have seen him before…he was running the streets for days before finally being brought to the shelter. He’s thankful to be off of the streets and to have a warm bed, but he really wants a family of his own.
Dog shelter recommends a meet and greet with any other dogs. He was not fixed when he came to us but comes with a voucher to pay for the procedure.
Male pittie mixes tend to stay in shelters longer than most other dogs…don’t let that be Apollo!
A 4-year-old male neutered Terrier Pit mix, Rocco is the classic “tough on the outside, soft on the inside.” He looks like he means business, but his business is playing with toys and following you around like a shadow.
If you are currently taking applications for a hiking buddy, Netflix partner, or road trip side kick, this guy would like to throw his name in the hat. With his white and brindle coat and deep brown eyes, he’s sure to catch your eye and your heart.
Rocco has been unsure about other dogs in the shelter while walking by kennels; however, this is a high stress environment and we’ve had many dogs leave here and do great in homes with other animals.
Like most of our dogs, Rocco would need to be able to decompress for a few days in a quiet space and then have slow introductions to any other pets.
A 3 ½ - year -old Terrier Pit mix, Scout is tall(ish), dark, handsome and a real family man. He comes with a lifetime guarantee of loyalty, love, and sloppy wet kisses!
Scout is just an overall “jolly soul” and is sure to lighten the mood wherever he is. He has a lot of energy and loves toys…he likes to systematically find and play with each and every toy in the toy yard! Scout is an exceptional dog and really deserves to find “his people.” Will you give him a chance?
Scout has been unsure about the other dogs in the shelter; however, this is a high stress environment and we’ve had many dogs leave here and do great in homes with other animals.
Like most of our dogs, Scout would need to be able to decompress for a few days in a quiet space and then have slow introductions to any other pets. Scout is not fixed but comes with a voucher to pay for the cost at a local vet.
Submitted photo
Meet Rocco!
Submitted photo
Meet Scout!
