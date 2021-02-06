The Second Baptist Church was organized in the year 1856, by Rev. William Norman with three communion members, Lucy Winters, Enoch Weaver and Sarah Hollinsworth.
The congregation called themselves the First Union of the African Slavery Regular Baptist Church.
Before the first year was ended, they purchased a lot for a church, with a dwelling house on it, which was used for their religious services until 1969. This lot is on the corner of Water (Canal) and Mill Streets. It was bought for $600 and was paid for by the end of the fourth year.
The first property was purchased in 1858 from Nelson and Martha L. Franklin. They sold Lot 9 of the Crooks, McCreas and Kinnear Addition for $600 to Wm. Norman, Enoch Weaver and Murphy Wyatt trustees of the First Union of the African Slavery Regular Baptist Church on Feb. 1, 1858.
The property’s physical location was located at the corner of Canal and Mill Street.
A second structure, substantial brick edifice, was built in 1869 at a cost of $4,500. Quite a heavy debt was incurred in the building, which was secured by a mortgage on the property; but this debt also was wiped out by the end of the fourth year, and they are “now even in the world, as every church ought to be.”
A news article published in The Circleville Democrat, December 1869, reported “The colored Baptist have erected a near and commodious church edifice, on the site of their old church, corner Mill and Canal Street. It is built of brick, 50-by-32, with a basement and will be an ornament to that part of the city, and a credit to the congregation. The edifice is not yet finished, but the basement is being occupied for religious services. Rudy & Hiser and James R. Pearce, builders.”
Summation of the Second Baptist history stated The Second Baptist Church is a congregation of colored people who organized in 1856, and the same year bought a lot on the corner of Canal and Mill Streets. On this lot was a house, where services were held until 1869, when the congregation built a brick church.
The church property was sold that very summer.
Lucy Winters, a founding member, “having the desire to promote the cause of religion and good morals in Circleville,” sold a lot to Second Baptist for $1 on Oct. 28, 1850. The lot sold to Second Baptist is 201 East Mill Street, the southeast corner of Mill and Pickaway Streets. As of this compilation of information, it has not been uncovered as to why or for what Second Baptist owned this property. The property was sold to Viney family members.
Second Baptist worshipped in two structures on Mill Street before constructing the current building at 130 West Mill Street.
In 1910, the Norfolk and Western Railroad Company purchased the property on Canal Street to lay a second set of railroad tracks. Church trustees Nathanial N. Howard, Frank V. Lewis and Leverett A. Johnson petitioned the Common Pleas Court for permission to sell the church’s property.
On July 7, 1910, a petition read, “said church and congregation desire to sell said real estate and has requested the said trustees to sell the same and invest the proceeds of such sale in the purchase of other real estate within the City of Circleville, Ohio to be used by said church and congregation and for church and parsonage purposes, and praying for an order of said court authorizing and directing them as such trustees, to sell and convey the said real estates upon such terms as the court may direct.”
Aug. 30, 1910, the sale of the original property to the railroad, was filed Sept. 1, 1910.
Church members agreed to invest the $6,000 in land and construction. The present Second Baptist church building at 130 West Mill Street is that investment. A one-story building with a 35-foot tower was constructed, having walls of gray wine-cut brick with gray stone trimming and has a slate roof.
It was ready for occupancy on Jan. 1, 1912. The cornerstone service was on Sunday afternoon.
Oct. 8, 1911 at 2 p.m., Rev. J. Wesley Carter, of Chillicothe, Ohio, delivered the sermon. The services were under the supervisions of Pickaway Lodge Knights of Pythia with L.O Harris, Master of Ceremonies. Rev. B.J. Shadd, of Gallipolis, and Rev. L.W. White, of the A.M.E. Church, Circleville, assisted in the exercise of laying the cornerstone.
A box containing the roster of the officers of the church, the day’s program, copies of the Daily Union Herald, and The Circleville Herald and silver dollar were placed in the cornerstone by Harris.
The official board consisted of Deacons Matthew May, Everett Johnson, Walter A. Jones, Michael Reed, Joseph Thomas, Jacob and Edward Redman.
After William Norman, the founding pastor, the secession of pastors were Grayson Jones, Elder Day, from Springfield, Jesse Meeks, Andrew Hunt, Wm. Norman (second term), Andrew Hunt (second term), Wallace Shelton and William Nash, whose ministry began on Oct. 23, 1878.
The membership, in 1878, numbered 129. “We cannot help thinking that this is a very creditable record of people who have so much struggle against as the Africans have in this country.”
Over the years, a revised church history adds Miss Amelia Harris, Mrs. Boone, Mrs. Elizabeth Douglas and Mr. and Mrs. James Wright to the founding members. In these revisions, Rev. Cox and Rev. Boone are named as organizing ministers.
The 1878 article ends with Rev. William Nash, the pastor at Second Baptist Church, clerks have extended the list of pastors. After Rec. Nash, they list Jordan Reed, Tolliver, C.L. Thomas, H. Wingo, J.H. Boyd, T.W. Brown, O.H. Miller, Stephen Bates, C.L. Willis, Otis Crowder and James S. Lewis. Rev. Lewis is the longest-serving pastor, serving from 1980 until 2006.
Three founding members lived lives of distinction. Lucy Winters dies in 1870 and was the first colored person to be buried in Forrest Cemetery. Mr. Enoch Weaver died on May 9, 1890 at high daughter’s home in Columbus. He was born in Murfreesboro, North Carolina in 1816 and came to Ohio around 1850.
“The funeral was largely attended and the services very impressive.”
This information was written and submitted to The Circleville Herald by Deborah Lowe Wright. Her research was compiled from information she also found in the Pickaway County Historical Library. These writings were published in her book, “Historical African American Churches in Pickaway County, Ohio.”