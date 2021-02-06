St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal is the second-oldest religious institution in Pickaway County, being organized in 1834. A background history of the congregation follows.
“In 1812, a class of eight members of the Methodist church was formed, which was gradually enlarged until about 1830. Among the eight members who constituted the first Methodist Episcopal congregation in Circleville were two colored women, Lydia Smith and her mother.
After time, these two thought is desirable to hunt out members of their race who incline to the Methodist faith and to establish a congregation of their own. Property was bought on South Pickaway Street, on which stood a little frame building. This was used for a while for church services, beginning about 1834.
In 1849, the congregation bough a frame building from the Methodists, which they moved to the lot, placing it in front of the smaller house, which later was then used as a school. This frame building was originally attached to the back part of the Methodist brick church when on Watt Street. It was called the Vestry. The structure was used by the A.M.E Congregation for 34 years. Their location was then sold and a lot bought across the street.”
Early congregations met in houses until land was purchased in the Draper Brown Addition. Mortgage deed dated Sept. 23, 1845 records that Draper Brown heirs, Sidney Brown, John Brown, Elijah Brown Addition for $69 to trustees, George Adams, Thomas J. Merritt, Levin Smith, Edward Adams and Henry Rhone.
They purchased the frame building from the Methodists Mrs. Lydia Smith once belonged.
Moving it onto the property, it became their church edifice. The church was on the south half of Lot 1 (#640 revised plot). Richard Irving purchased the north half. Today, the address of this lot if 405 S. Pickaway. The congregation remained on the west side of Pickaway Street for 34 years.
Desiring to build a new church, the congregation needed to secure a larger lot. At a regular meeting, April 29, 1879, the majority voted to authorize trustees to exchange their part of the church’s lot with Mary Ann Brundige, plus $500.
R.H. Morris and his wife, Emma, actually purchased the property and resold it to the church trustees. On hundred and sixty-three members worked to erect the building the size of a 16-room house.
The dimensions were 40-by-60 feet. The congregation wanted to change the name to “Morris Chapel,” in honor of their beloved pastor. Church members laid the cornerstone of their new building on June 11, 1879.
August 1966, the congregation canceled their mortgage. A homecoming was planned for September to inspire a renewal of interest in church activities and to raise funds.
An official rehabilitating program was launched. Rallies, homecomings, dinners, concerts and more dinners raised funds to make repairs.
After a year’s effort, the congregation celebrated the work done on Oct. 1.
Almost 99 years later, St. Paul’s building came down in February of 1978. The few remaining members continued to worship at the Pickaway County Community Action building. Rev. Dwight Smith was in charge of the congregation in 1995 and encouraged the people to begin replacing St. Paul AME Church.
Circleville’s community, which served well by St. Paul, came together to construct the current church. St. Paul resurrected 1997 on the former parsonage site, 422 South Pickaway.
This information was written and submitted to The Circleville Herald by Deborah Lowe Wright. Her research was compiled from information she also found in the Pickaway County Historical Library. These writings were published in her book, “Historical African American Churches in Pickaway County, Ohio.”