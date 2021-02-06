There is no written history of the German Baptist Church and its congregation. What is in issue is documented through court and newspaper records. Deborah Lowe Wright learned it existed through a casual conversation with an elderly Circleville citizen.
The German Baptist Church was founded by James H. May and his wife, Susan Dade Brown May. Mr. May was born in Salem, Virginia, May of 1844. Before migrating to Ohio, Mr. May met and married Susan Dade Brown. According to 1870 United Stated Federal Census, they lived in Lancaster, Ohio with Susan’s parents and siblings. By 1880, the May family lived with James H May’s mother in Jackson Township.
It is not known at this time the year the church was started. Court record and land transaction can provide a possible date. The Mission Board of The Church of the Brethren of the Southern District of Ohio claimed incorporation was filed Aug. 3, 1897.
King Dade, brother of Susan May, purchased the city Lot 1,512 from the estate of Nancy Brannon in 1897. Lot 1,512 is the location of the Circleville German Baptist Church. Rev. James H. May owned several city lots on Clinton Street. Lot 1,512, or 813 Clinton Street, was one of them.
Rev. May’s obituary was published on the front page of the Nov. 18, 1931 issue of The Circleville Herald. The article’s headline announced, “Aged colored man, Civil War veteran, dies: Rev. James H. May, 88, passes away at home on Clinton-st (Street) Tuesday Eve; Established colored Baptist church in city.”
Within the article, it was reported Mr. May had been a Baptist minister for many years. He started a “little church on Clinton Street, where his following worshiped for a long while.”
In a Columbus Dispatch Aug. 10, 1908 featured article about Joshua Dade, it was mentioned Rev. May was “a dunkard preacher, and the head of a little church on South Clinton Street.”
The Columbus Dispatch reporter added Rev. May was a “respected and industrious man who fills the week between preaching with attending a truck garden and other manual labor.”
It is established that James H. May, Susan Dade Brown and several May and Dade family members worshipped in a “church” on Clinton Street. The church stood on property owned by Rev. May. It is suspected that services began between 1897 and 1900.
The connection between this “little church” on Clinton Street started by Rev. James H. May, and African American Baptist preacher, and the Church of the Brethren is found in Pickaway County Recorder’s record and in a civil petition filed in the Court of Common Pleas.
March 5, 1906, May, in consideration of the one dollar paid to him by The Mission Board of the German Baptist Brethren Church for the Southern District of Ohio (Mission Church), sold to the Mission Church the south-half of Lot 1,512. By this action, the German Baptist church, led by Rev. May, came under the authority of the Mission Board of the German Baptist Brethren Church of the Southern District of Ohio.
The dunkard church was active in the community; the Clinton Street Church held a revival in February of 1910. Rev. Sylvan Bookwalter led the revival. By 1913, Bookwalter is chairman of a committee filing a petition to sell the Clinton Street Church.
The petition, filed Sept. 7, 1912 by the Mission Church, stated some facts about the property and the German Baptist Church.
March 5, 1906, City Lot No. 1,512 was sold to the Mission Board of the German Baptist Church. June 1908, the German Baptist Church, at their national convention, changed the name to The Church of the Brethren. James H. May’s “little church” on Clinton Street came under the jurisdiction of the renamed group.
The building on Lot 1,512 was a Mission Church, belonging to the Church of the Brethren. The Church of the Brethren was the legal successor of the German Baptist Church. As such, the Mission Church managed and controlled the property, both real and personal.
Rev. Bookwalter and the Committee of the Church of the Brethren believed, “for the best interest for all concerned,” the building on Clinton Street be sold.
It had become too small to accommodate all who desired to attend the services at the church. The Mission Church had erected a larger and more commodious church in the vicinity.
Money from the sale would pay debt incurred from building to the new church. Finally, the Clinton Street building was no longer used and maintaining the old church was an expense.
May 4, 1911, the Church of the Brethren paid $500 to W.E. and Minnie M. Hamp to purchase city Lot 1,215 on Logan Street. A sign, on the east side of the building, at the corner of Logan and Pickaway Streets, displays 1911-1912, the year of construction.
At a regular meeting on July 7, 1913, the congregation of the Church of the Brethren, Circleville, adopted a resolution.
“Whereas, the Church of the Brethren have erected a church edifice at the corner of Pickaway and Logan Streets, in the city of Circleville, Ohio, to take the place of the old Church on Clinton Street, which has become inadequate and too small to accommodate the congregation.
Therefore, be it resolved by the congregation in meeting assembled pursuit to the notice heretofore given, that the old church property on Clinton Street, being Lot 1,512, R.B. Cowling’s Addition to the City of Circleville, be sold upon the terms to be prescribed by the Mission Board, and be it further resolved that the Mission Board be and it hereby authorized and empowered to execute and deliver a deed to the purchaser or purchasers of said property, in fee simple therefore.
Favorable considered by and action of the above named church on July 7, 1913, by order of the church.”
After corrections, amendments and cross petitions, the Mission Church sold the Clinton Street property back to Rev. May for $350. Judge Clarence Curtain, Common Pleas Court, approved the transaction Nov. 6, 1913.
“When he became older, Rev. May became less active and abandoned,” The Church of the Brethren. Rev. May died November 1931. Funeral services were at Second Baptist.
A search of local and surrounding newspapers did not produce articles about congregation activities.
This information was written and submitted to The Circleville Herald by Deborah Lowe Wright. These writings were published in her book, “Historical African American Churches in Pickaway County, Ohio.”