PORT CLINTON—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Tom’s Toys, a car and RV dealership that had locations in Port Clinton, Springfield, and Lancaster, for failing to deliver vehicle titles to customers.
The lawsuit accuses the dealership and owner Thomas E. Owens of violating state consumer protection laws, and it seeks reimbursement for consumers and for the Title Defect Recision Fund.
“Our goal is to help consumers,” Attorney General DeWine said. “We’ve assisted dozens of people who have filed complaints against this seller, and we’re taking this action to protect consumers and the state of Ohio.”
In the past two years, over 60 complaints have been filed against Tom’s Toys. To assist consumers, specialists in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office have worked to address complaints and help consumers obtain titles. In some cases, payments were made from the Title Defect Recision Fund to resolve title complaints involving used vehicles.
The Attorney General’s lawsuit, filed in the Ottawa County Common Pleas Court, accuses Tom’s Toys and Thomas Owens of violating Ohio’s Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act. It seeks a permanent injunction to prevent any further violations of the law, reimbursement for consumers found to be harmed by the defendants’ unfair practices, and reimbursement for the Title Defect Recision funds that were used to resolve title problems in this case.
A copy of the lawsuit is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.