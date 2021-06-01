ASHVILLE — The Ashville Harrison High School (AHHS) Alumni is happy to again present scholarships to two Teays Valley High School 2021 graduates. The winners this year are Jordan Foster and Rylie Ann Wilburn.
Jordan Foster is the daughter of Sam and Melody Foster. Foster’s field of study is psychology and has been accepted at Bowling Green State University.
Rylie Ann Wilburn is the daughter of Ron and Katie Wilburn. Wilburn has been accepted at The Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University.
Best wishes to these young ladies as they start their adult journey.