GRANITEVILLE, South Carolina — Aiken Technical College (ATC) has named its 2020-21 South Carolina Technical Education Association Educator (SCTEA) of the Year award recipients.
The awards recognize employees throughout the South Carolina Technical College System (SCTCS) who have contributed to furthering the System’s mission and have done outstanding work in their roles at their colleges. Each college within the SCTCS recognizes employees in the following categories: faculty, staff and administrator.
Award recipients will be honored during the SCTEA virtual conference in February.
ATC Educator of the Year — Administrator: Crystal Ratliff
Ratliff is the Dean of Student Success and Retention and has been employed at the College for seven years. She also serves on several committees, including Curriculum & Instruction, IT Steering Committee, Quality Enhancement Plan and several implementation teams.
Ratliff, a native of the Circleville, Ohio area, currently serves as the Dean of Student Success & Retention.
ATC Educator of the Year — Faculty: Aherial Cofield
Cofield is a chemistry instructor and has been employed with the College for two years. She also serves as Vice President of the Faculty Assembly and co-advisor for the College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter.
ATC Educator of the Year — Staff: Joshua Stanley
Stanley is an IT services specialist and has been employed with the College for four years.