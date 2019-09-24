CIRCLEVILLE — The Achievement Hall of Fame Committee is looking for outstanding Circleville graduates or staff that have made a difference in our schools, community, state, nation or world! The deadline for nominations for 2020’s Induction class is Sept. 30.
If you have an individual that you believe should be honored through the Circleville Alumni Association for their Exemplary Effort and Achievement, please complete the Nomination Application under “Alumni forms” on our website CirclevilleAlumni.org.
The Induction is set for March 28, 2020, at Circleville High School. The committee is excited to add to the amazing Achievement Hall of Fame members which includes longtime Pickaway County Sheriff Dwight Radcliff, local pharmacist Larry Schieber, and world recognized conservationist Jo Myers Thompson.
Questions email julieks12@yahoo.com, or text 740-412-0034
Help us honor and remember outstanding Tigers!!