COLUMBUS — The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and early evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes.
They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, activities to do at home, and how to have those difficult conversations. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900.
• May 4: Effective Communication Strategies: 12 p.m.
• May 5: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 3 p.m.
• May 10: Dementia Conversations: 10 a.m.
• May 11: Effective Communication Strategies/Activities at Home: 2 p.m.
• May 12: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s: 1 p.m.
• May 17: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 10 a.m.
• May 17: Living with Alzheimer’s Early Stage part 1: 3 p.m.
• May 18: Dementia Conversations/Getting Through the Tough Times: 2 p.m.
• May 19: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s: 10 a.m.
• May 19: Living with Alzheimer’s Early Stage part 2: 1 p.m.
• May 20: Living with Alzheimer’s Early Stage part 3: 1 p.m.
• May 20: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 5 p.m.
• May 24: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s: 10 a.m.
• May 25: Legal and Financial: 11:30 a.m.
• May 26: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s: 7p.m.
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support.
Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.