COLUMBUS — The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes.
They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, how do you manage behaviors, legal and financial issues, how to better communicate, and hold those difficult conversations. They are to even talk about how to maintain a healthy brain.
The programs are helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900
• April 7: 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s — 10 a.m.
• April 8: Dementia conversations — 3 p.m.
• April 12: Effective communication strategies — 10 a.m.
• April 13: Healthy living for brain and body — 11:30 a.m.
• April 15: Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia — 10 a.m.
• April 15: Understanding and responding to dementia-related behavior — 3 p.m.
• April 19: 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s — 10 a.m.
• April 21: Effective communication strategies — 10 a.m.
• April 22: Living with Alzheimer’s for caregivers younger onset — 3 p.m.
• April 23: Healthy living for brain and body — 11:30 a.m.
• April 26: Dementia conversations — 10 a.m.
• April 27: Legal and financial — 11:30 a.m.
• April 28: Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia — 10 a.m.
• April 29: 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s — 3 p.m.
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support.
The vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.
Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.