Columbus— The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter will be presenting three virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, how do you manage behaviors, legal and financial issues, and how to better communicate. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900
November 4 Understanding and Responding to
Dementia-Related Behavior 10am
November 5 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers
Early Stage — Part 1 3pm
November 9 Dementia Conversations 10am
November 10 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 11:30am
November 12 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers
Early Stage — Part 2 3pm
November 16 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 10am
November 19 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers
Early Stage Part 3 3pm
November 19 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 6:30pm
November 23 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 10am
November 24 Legal and Financial 11:30am
November 30 Effective Communication Strategies 10am
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.