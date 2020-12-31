COLUMBUS — The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter will be presenting three virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes.
They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, how do you manage behaviors, legal and financial issues and how to better communicate. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900
• Jan. 6: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 10 a.m.
• Jan 6: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 7 p.m.
• Jan. 7: Effective Communication Strategies — 3 p.m.
• Jan. 8: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 11:30 a.m.
• Jan. 11: Dementia Conversations — 10 a.m.
• Jan. 12: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 11:30 a.m.
• Jan. 13: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — 10 a.m.
• Jan. 14: Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Late Stage — Part 1 — 3 p.m.
• Jan. 19: Effective Communication Strategies — 11:30 a.m.
• Jan. 21: Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Late Stage — Part 2 — 3 p.m.
• Jan. 22: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 11:30 a.m.
• Jan. 26: Legal and Financial — 11:30 a.m.
• Jan. 27: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — 10 a.m.
• Jan, 28: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 3 p.m.
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.
In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.