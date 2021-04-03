CIRCLEVILLE — As the American population ages, the Alzheimer’s Association is committed to identifying and addressing barriers that may prohibit older Americans from receiving important Alzheimer’s education and resources.
On Tuesday, April 27, 10 a.m., the Alzheimer’s Association is to hold their first Circleville/Pickaway County virtual Alzheimer’s Community Forum. This town-hall style meeting will ask participants questions and gain answers about Alzheimer’s, discuss their experiences, learn about local resources and more.
“We know that one in 10 people aged 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia, and that 83 percent of help provided to older adults come from family members, friends and unpaid caregivers,” said Pam Myers, program director of the Central Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We also know that nearly half (48 percent) of all these caregivers do so for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementia — and they need support”.
Community forums are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in communities across the country. Goals include listening to the experiences of the community related to Alzheimer’s and other dementias, identifying needs, gaps in resources and opportunities, and elevating awareness of the programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We have held several successful virtual Alzheimer’s Community Forums in the past six months all over the country” says Myers. “While all the forums had different feedback based on their unique community, we heard overarching community needs like more education and awareness about the disease. We really want to hear what our local Pickaway County community thinks about diagnosis, education and resources.”
If you are part of this community in Circleville/Pickaway County, and have an interest in or experience with Alzheimer’s or other dementias as it impacts your community — the Alzheimer’s Association wants to hear from you. Business and community leaders, affected individuals, family members and caregivers, faith leaders, education leaders, hospitals, volunteer organizations, among many others, all are invited to attend.
The event is free. To register, please call (800)272-3900. Once you have registered, you will receive an email with login information for the event.
Alzheimer’s Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.