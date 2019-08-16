The Amanda-Clearcreek Local Board of Education seeks applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member, Jody Denner, who resigned Aug. 5, 2019.
The board will begin interviewing candidates soon and must name a replacement within 30 days of the resignation. The newly appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2021. If the appointed member desires to continue serving he or she must run in the next general election.
Those interested in serving on the board and who need the application materials should contact Sheryl Pontius, 328 E. Main St., Amanda, in the superintendent’s office. Please call 740-969-7260 if you have any questions.
An application and board member materials may be found on the school’s web page. In addition to turning in the application, a letter of interest must accompany the application.
Deadline to submit an application and letter of interest is 4 p.m. on Aug. 23.