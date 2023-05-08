Amazing artists' work to be published

These amazing artists from McDowell Exchange School will have their work published as part of a prestigious anthology. Pictured: Row One: Emily Curry, Molly Miller, Alexis Drum; Row Two: Mark Wilson, Zallana Clark, Laynie Ash, Ashlynne Gaskin, Lillian Pressley; Row Three: Owen Williams, Adisyn Leist, Riley Fluhart, Baileigh Disbennett and Cooper Disbennett.
McDowell Exchange School in the Logan Elm School District is proud to announce that thirteen of their art students had art work chosen to be published in the Spring 2023 Celebrating Art Anthology published by Celebrating art.com.
Grade Seven: Ashlynne Gaskin, daughter of Scott and Shannon Gaskin of Stoutsville; Baileigh Disbennett, daughter of Michael Disbennett of Circleville; Laynie Ash, daughter of Richard and Haley Ash of Circleville; Cooper Disbennett, son of Chad and Danielle Disbennett of Circleville.
Grade Eight: Adisyn Leist, daughter of Scott and Dawn Leist of Circleville; Alexis Drum, daughter of John and Lisa Drum of Amanda; Emily Curry, daughter of Jeremy and Crystal majors of Amanda; Lilian Pressley, daughter of Faith Pressley of Circleville; Molly Miller daughter of Dara Davis of Circleville; Riley Fluhart, daughter of Harry Fluhart of Circleville; Zallana Clark, daughter of Jerrod Clark of Circleville; Owen Williams, son of Tyler and Brittani Williams of Laurelville; Mark Wilson, son of Wyatt and Traci Wilson of Circleville.
