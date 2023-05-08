Amazing artists' work to be published

These amazing artists from McDowell Exchange School will have their work published as part of a prestigious anthology. Pictured: Row One: Emily Curry, Molly Miller, Alexis Drum; Row Two: Mark Wilson, Zallana Clark, Laynie Ash, Ashlynne Gaskin, Lillian Pressley; Row Three: Owen Williams, Adisyn Leist, Riley Fluhart, Baileigh Disbennett and Cooper Disbennett.

 Photo from McDowell Art Teacher Robyn Helsel

McDowell Exchange School in the Logan Elm School District is proud to announce that thirteen of their art students had art work chosen to be published in the Spring 2023 Celebrating Art Anthology published by Celebrating art.com.


