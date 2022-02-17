COLUMBUS — The Association of Municipal and County Court Judges of Ohio [AMCJO] is pleased to announce the election of officers and trustees for new terms on the board.
The AMCJO election took place on Jan. 26, 2022, with retired Justice Paul Pfeifer administering the oath of office to the newly elected leadership. The elected officers and trustees for the new term are:
President: Judge Brian F. Hagan, Rocky River Municipal Court
First Vice President: Judge Terri L. Stupica, Chardon Municipal Court
Second Vice President: Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court
Secretary: Judge Timothy R. VanSickle, Wayne County Municipal Court
Immediate Past President: Judge Teresa Lyn Ballinger
New Trustees:
Judge Ann E. Beck, Bellefontaine Municipal Court
Judge Marisa L. Cornachio, Willoughby Municipal Court
Judge J.J. Costello, Cleveland Heights Municipal Court
Continuing Trustees:
Judge Patrick P. Cunning, Campbell Municipal Court
Judge James A. Fields, Fairfield County Municipal Court
Judge Todd Grace, Athens County Municipal Court
Judge Mark A. Hummer, Franklin County Municipal Court
Judge Deirdre E. Logan, Dayton Municipal Court
Judge William L. Mallory, Jr., Hamilton County Municipal Court
Judge Kevin C. McDonough, Butler County Area #2 Court
Judge Fred Moses, Hocking County Municipal Court
Judge Aram M. Ohanian, Perrysburg Municipal Court
Judge Michelle L. Paris, Bedford Municipal Court
“I am humbled and honored to have been elected President of the Association of Municipal and County Judges of Ohio for the second time in four years," Judge Hagan said.
"I congratulate my fellow officers and those judges continuing to serve as trustees. In addition, I welcome and congratulate the newest-elected trustees and wish them great success throughout their term. I look forward to working with all of the municipal and county judges throughout the State of Ohio this year!”