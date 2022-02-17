COLUMBUS — The Association of Municipal and County Court Judges of Ohio [AMCJO] is pleased to announce the election of officers and trustees for new terms on the board.

The AMCJO election took place on Jan. 26, 2022, with retired Justice Paul Pfeifer administering the oath of office to the newly elected leadership. The elected officers and trustees for the new term are:

President: Judge Brian F. Hagan, Rocky River Municipal Court

First Vice President: Judge Terri L. Stupica, Chardon Municipal Court

Second Vice President: Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court

Secretary: Judge Timothy R. VanSickle, Wayne County Municipal Court

Immediate Past President: Judge Teresa Lyn Ballinger

New Trustees:

Judge Ann E. Beck, Bellefontaine Municipal Court

Judge Marisa L. Cornachio, Willoughby Municipal Court

Judge J.J. Costello, Cleveland Heights Municipal Court

Continuing Trustees:

Judge Patrick P. Cunning, Campbell Municipal Court

Judge James A. Fields, Fairfield County Municipal Court

Judge Todd Grace, Athens County Municipal Court

Judge Mark A. Hummer, Franklin County Municipal Court

Judge Deirdre E. Logan, Dayton Municipal Court

Judge William L. Mallory, Jr., Hamilton County Municipal Court

Judge Kevin C. McDonough, Butler County Area #2 Court

Judge Fred Moses, Hocking County Municipal Court

Judge Aram M. Ohanian, Perrysburg Municipal Court

Judge Michelle L. Paris, Bedford Municipal Court

“I am humbled and honored to have been elected President of the Association of Municipal and County Judges of Ohio for the second time in four years," Judge Hagan said.

"I congratulate my fellow officers and those judges continuing to serve as trustees. In addition, I welcome and congratulate the newest-elected trustees and wish them great success throughout their term. I look forward to working with all of the municipal and county judges throughout the State of Ohio this year!”

