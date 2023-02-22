The Hall-Adkins American Legion Post 134 held the Commander's Awards Dinner recently to honor the 2022 Buckeye Boys State participants, the student awards for the Football Offensive and Defensive lineman along with their coaches and the Teacher of the year award.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments