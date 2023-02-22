The Hall-Adkins American Legion Post 134 held the Commander's Awards Dinner recently to honor the 2022 Buckeye Boys State participants, the student awards for the Football Offensive and Defensive lineman along with their coaches and the Teacher of the year award.
Heath Bennett of Logan Elm High School was honored as Teacher of the Year by Hall-Adkins American Legion Post 134.
The Hall-Adkins American Legion Post 134 held the Commander's Awards Dinner recently to honor the 2022 Buckeye Boys State participants.
The Hall-Adkins American Legion Post 134 held the Commander's Awards Dinner recently to honor the 2022 Buckeye Boys State participants, the student awards for the Football Offensive and Defensive lineman along with their coaches and the Teacher of the year award.
Commander Roger Ward presented each Buckeye Boys State honoree with an Americanism Pin, each football player with a plaque.
Teacher of the Year Heath Bennett of Logan Elm High School was presented with a donation to the school's Art Department.
Congratulations to the following recipients:
Buckeye Boys State:
Garrett Brook - CHS
Owen Braun - LEHS
Luke Thompson - LEHS
Football Awards:
CHS Coach - Steve Evans
CHS Offensive - Tate DeBoard
CHS Defensive - Mark Brunner
LEHS Coach - Terry Holbert
LEHS Offensive - Gavin Griffey
LEHS Defensive - Ian Roese
TVHS Coach - Justin Caudill
TVHS Offensive - John Burris
TVHS Defensive - Kaleb Mullins
WHS Coach - Logan Stepp
WHS Offensive - Hunter Probasco
WHS Defensive - Aiden LeMaster
