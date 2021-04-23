CIRCLEVILLE — The Red Cross urges those who feel healthy to make it a summer full of life by donating blood. Your donation helps ensure blood remains available for patients who rely on transfusions.
May is Trauma Awareness Month, and donors of all blood types — especially type O — are needed to help ensure hospitals are prepared the moment trauma patients and others arrive.
Those who make it in to donate in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane. See additional information and details at RedCrossBlood.org/SummerFullofLife.
Red Cross is also thanking those who come to give May 1-15 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Restrictions apply. See additional information and details at RedCrossBlood.org/SummerFullofLife.
In thanks for your support, all who come to give May 28-June 13 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in May.
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch Meeting Room: Tuesday, May 4— 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary.
• OhioHealth Berger Hospital — Drive will be held at the Trinity Lutheran located at 135 East Mound Street: Wednesday, May 5 — 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital.
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville: Sunday, May 9 — 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256.
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall: Wednesday, March 19: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC.
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville — $10 Walmart Gift Cards For ALL Donors, while supplies last — Saturday, May 22: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256.
• St. Joseph Catholic Church — Parish Center: Friday, May 28: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic.