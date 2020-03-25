CIRCLEVILLE — In recent days, the number of blood drive cancellations has risen precipitously. To date, nearly 6,000 Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in about 200,000 uncollected blood donations.
Increasingly troubling is that we expect this number to continue to grow with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, making it difficult to sustain the blood supply for patients in need. That’s why the Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals to schedule a blood donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and avoid any potential shortages.
In light of the cancellations, Amvets has agreed to allow us the use of their building to hold a running blood drive through April 30. Below is the information regarding the drive.
Amvets Post 2256 — 818 Tarleton Road Circleville, Ohio 43113
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card from April 1-30, via email.
Monday-Friday
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256