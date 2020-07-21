CIRCLEVILLE — The American Red Cross is urging donors who are healthy and feeling well to make an appointment to give blood to maintain the blood supply for patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions.
More blood donors are needed now to ensure hospitals have the blood needed to save lives. The Red Cross is currently testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.
All presenting donors in August will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. There aren’t enough people donating blood to help people in need. Do you know someone who has never donated before? Please encourage them to make an appointment with you. Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in August.
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch Meeting Room
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary.
• Believe In Fitness
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Believe.
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC.
• Pickaway Red v. Pickaway Blue — South Bloomfield Municipal Building
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Friday, Aug. 14
12 a.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: RedvsBlue.
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Wednesday, August 19
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC.
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Saturday, August 29
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256