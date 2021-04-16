CIRCLEVILLE — Celebrate National Volunteer Month by giving about an hour of your time donating blood. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, from accident victims to children battling cancer to mothers giving birth.
Healthy volunteer donors are the key to helping save lives. Medical conditions and emergencies don’t stop for a pandemic. You can help by encouraging others to sign up to donate blood with the Red Cross.
Below are the promos being offered in April.
Youth (ages 16-24): $10 E-Gift Card — (April 1-30)
You’re essential! It’s in you to make a difference. Youth donors ages 16-24: get a $10 e-gift card for a place you like to eat or shop when you come to give blood — April 1-30. We appreciate all that you do to help save lives.
Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma April 1-30, 2021, will receive automatic entry for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of their choice. Terms and conditions apply.
Below is a blood drive that are open to the public in April.
• Tuesday, April 21: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC