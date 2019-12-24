CIRCLEVILLE — January is National Blood Donor Month, the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives.
Extreme winter weather in some parts of the country and seasonal illnesses often make it difficult for the American Red Cross to maintain a sufficient blood supply at this time of year. Healthy individuals are urged to give now and be the lifeline patients need. The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in January.
Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting Room
Library Drives now on first Tuesday of every month
Tuesday, Jan. 7
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
OhioHealth Berger Hospital – Classrooms 1 & 2
Wednesday, Jan. 8
8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital
Believe In Fitness – 121 East Franklin Street
Friday, Jan. 10
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: Believe
St. Joseph Catholic Church – Parish Center
Friday. Jan. 24
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic
Ohio Christian University — Auxiliary Gym
Wednesday, Jan. 29
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: OHChristianU