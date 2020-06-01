CIRCLEVILLE — The American Red Cross is asking donors who are feeling healthy and well to make an appointment to give blood to maintain the blood supply for patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions.
The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. Blood donations support patients fighting cancer, mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, transplant patients and those with chronic illnesses. Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in June.
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch Meeting Room
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Tuesday, June 2
12 pm.- 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary.
• UMC Williamsport Community — American Legion Hall
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Thursday, April 4
1 p.m.- 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport
• Ashville Elementary School — gymnasium
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Tuesday, June 9
2 p.m.- 8 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call Maggie Fraley at (740)412-5118 or email mfraley0710@gmail.com, or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: LSLAshville
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville
All donors will receive a Dominos Pizza coupon for a free pizza and a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Saturday, June 13
12 a.m.- 5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville
All donors will receive a Dominos Pizza coupon for a free pizza and a $5 Amazon gift card, via email.
Friday, June 26
12 a.m.- 5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256