CIRCLEVILLE — As we head into late summer, blood donors are urged to make an appointment to ensure a strong blood supply — especially as vacations wrap up and students prepare to head back to class.
In most cases, there's no blood donation deferral if you received a COVID-19 vaccine and you're symptom-free and feeling well when you come to give. There aren’t enough people donating blood to help people in need. Do you know someone who has never donated before? Please encourage them to make an appointment with you.
Below are the eight blood drives open to the public in Pickaway County during the month of August.
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville
Tuesday, Aug. 3
11a.m.-5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch Meeting Room
Tuesday, Aug. 3
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
• OhioHealth Berger Hospital — Drive will be held at the Trinity Lutheran located at 135 East Mound Street
Wednesday, Aug. 4
8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital
• UMC Williamsport Community — Crown Hill Golf Course
Thursday, Aug. 5
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport
• South Bloomfield Community — South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House
Friday, Aug. 13
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: SBC
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall
Wednesday, Aug. 18
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville
Thursday, Aug. 19
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville
Tuesday, Aug. 24
12 p.m.-5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256