CIRCLEVILLE — January is National Blood Donor Month, the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives.
Donors of all blood types are urged to give now to help the Red Cross maintain the blood supply. Medical conditions and emergencies don’t stop for a pandemic, seasonal illnesses or winter weather.
The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. As part of this effort, plasma from standard blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. There aren’t enough people donating blood to help patients in need. You can help by encouraging others to sign up to donate blood.
Donors who come to give Jan. 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exciting 2022 Super Bowl LVI getaway in LA for them and a guest! The package will include two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2022), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.
As an extra thank you from the Red Cross, donors who come to give Jan. 1-20, 2021, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package so their household can enjoy an awesome viewing experience safely at home this year. The package will include a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun. Terms apply, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in January.
• Pickaway County District Library — Crites-Hannan Meeting Room
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
• OhioHealth Berger Hospital — Drive will be held at the Trinity Lutheran located at 135 East Mound Street
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital
• Ashville Elementary School — gymnasium
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call Karoline Pees at (740)983-0388, email kgpees5k@gmail.com or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: LSLAshville.
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville
Saturday, Jan. 16, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall
Thursday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
• St. Joseph Catholic Church — Parish Center
Friday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic
• Circleville High School — Junior High School Cafeteria
Friday, Jan. 29, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
To schedule an appointmentm contact Clint Marcum, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleHS.