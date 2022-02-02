CIRCLEVILLE — Blood donors are needed to warm patient hearts this winter by giving blood to combat challenges like winter weather, which could impact the blood supply.
As a thank you, all who come to give blood Feb. 1-28, 2022, will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon. Restrictions apply. See additional information and details at rcblood.org/together. No matter your blood type, you’re somebody’s type. This is the perfect month to make a heartwarming gesture and donate blood.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in February.
• UMC Williamsport Community — Crown Hill Golf Course: Thursday, Feb. 3, 1-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport.
• South Bloomfield Community — South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House: Friday, Feb. 4, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit redcrossnlood.org, sponsor code: SBC.
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: TLC.