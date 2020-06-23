CIRCLEVILLE — On June 15th, the American Red Cross began testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
The Red Cross hopes testing for COVID-19 antibodies will provide our valued donors insight into whether they may have been exposed to this coronavirus. We recognize that individuals and public health organizations desire more information about COVID-19, and as an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is fortunate to be able to help during this pandemic.
To protect the health and safety of our staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well postpone donation. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test, and a positive antibody test results do not confirm infection or immunity.
Individuals who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should not present to donate until they are symptom free for 28 days. Blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested using samples obtained at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where the samples will also undergo routine screening and infectious disease testing.
If you are feeling well, please schedule an appointment to donate. Antibody test results will be available within 7 to 10 days. All Red Cross donors need to schedule an appointment prior to arrival, and will be required to wear a face mask or covering while at the blood drive or donation center.
Donors are encouraged to bring their own face mask or covering. Red Cross donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test through our Red Cross Blood Donor App or on our donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. This is the time to take care of one another, and blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of those in our community.
There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and we need the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in July.
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch Meeting Room
Come to give blood July 1-8 p.m. for an exclusive Wonder Woman 1984 T-shirt, while supplies last.
Tuesday, July 7
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary.
• OhioHealth Berger Hospital — Blood drive will be held at Circleville High School
Free Cedar Fair ticket for all donors. Tickets can be used at either Kings Island or Cedar Point. Parks will accept tickets for either 2020 or 2021 park seasons.
Wednesday, January 8
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital.
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall
Receive a Columbus Zoo BOGO entry coupon and chance to win 4 Zoombezi Bay passes.
Thursday, July 9
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC.
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall
Receive a Columbus Zoo BOGO entry coupon and chance to win 4 Zoombezi Bay passes.
Wednesday, July 15
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC.
• St. Joseph Catholic Church — Parish Center
Receive a Columbus Zoo BOGO entry coupon and chance to win 4 Zoombezi Bay passes.
Friday, July 24
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic.
• UMC Williamsport Community — American Legion Hall
Receive a Columbus Zoo BOGO entry coupon and chance to win 4 Zoombezi Bay passes.
Thursday, July 30
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport.