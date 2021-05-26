CIRCLEVILLE — The Red Cross asks those who feel healthy to make it a summer full of life by donating blood. Your donation helps ensure blood is available for patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions.
With vacations, outdoor activities and school breaks, summer is a challenging time to collect enough blood donations to meet the needs of patients. Before you dive into your summer plans, will you give blood to help ensure the supply doesn’t take a dip?
For drives May 28-June 13: In thanks for your support, all who come to give May 28-June 13 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
For Drives June 14-30 only: Come to give blood June 14-30 and get a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Restrictions apply. See additional information and details at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
In most cases, there’s no blood donation deferral if you received a COVID-19 vaccine and you’re symptom-free and feeling well when you come to give. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org. Below are the six blood drives open to the public in Pickaway County during the month of June.
• Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting Room: Free T-shirt for all donors — Tuesday, June 1, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
• UMC Williamsport Community — Crown Hill Golf Course: Free T-shirt for all donors — Thursday, June 3, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville: Free T-shirt for all donors — Friday, June 4, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
• South Bloomfield Community — South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House: Free T-shirt for all donors — Friday, June 11, 12 a.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: SBC
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecker Hall: Five dollar Amazon gift card for all donors — Wednesday, June 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville: Five dollar Amazon gift card for all donors — Tuesday, June 22, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256